INDIA

BJP claims AAP demanding Rs 80L for a ticket in MCD poll

NewsWire
0
0

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday alleged that Aam Adami Party (AAP) was demanding Rs 80 lakh for a ticket to contest MCD polls, based on a sting operation.

At a press conference, Patra also showed the sting video, and charged that AAP leaders were demanding money in exchange for MCD tickets.

He said, “Kejriwal ji had said that if someone does money transaction with you, then make a video. Today AAP party’s ticket applicant Bindu Shriram from ward No. 54 Rohini D revealed Arvind Kejriwal and his corruption by mentioning him.”

AAP worker Bindu, who joined AAP, and was expecting a ticket to contest the MCD polls this time, was seen with Patra during the BJP press conference.

“Arvind Kejriwal’s party selling MCD ticket for Rs 80 lakh. Want the full payment in one go. Not in instalments. Puneet Goyal, the conduit, in conversation with aspirant Bindu Shriram. When AAP ticket aspirant Bindu Shriram doesn’t trust Puneet Goyal and wanted confirmation from Aarti Pathania, on whose behest he collects money. Pathania claimed committee comprising Gopal Rai, Durgesh, Saurabh and Atishi, all close to Kejriwal, take the final call,” informed Sambit while showing the video.

“Mahathug Kejriwal and his entire party are mired in corruption,” he added.

Meanwhile, the AAP dismissed the BJP’s new ‘sting’ claim. “Fake ‘sting’ shows BJP losing MCD. Punit Goyal has no business with AAP,” the party said.

20221122-063154

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Railways has delivered over 20K MT of LMO to 15 states’

    Cong is not scared, will continue to fight for poor: Gaurav...

    Ruckus over Mamita Meher case continues in Odisha Assembly

    Shiv Sena urges to Governor to avoid Shinde cabinet expansion