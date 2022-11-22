Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday alleged that Aam Adami Party (AAP) was demanding Rs 80 lakh for a ticket to contest MCD polls, based on a sting operation.

At a press conference, Patra also showed the sting video, and charged that AAP leaders were demanding money in exchange for MCD tickets.

He said, “Kejriwal ji had said that if someone does money transaction with you, then make a video. Today AAP party’s ticket applicant Bindu Shriram from ward No. 54 Rohini D revealed Arvind Kejriwal and his corruption by mentioning him.”

AAP worker Bindu, who joined AAP, and was expecting a ticket to contest the MCD polls this time, was seen with Patra during the BJP press conference.

“Arvind Kejriwal’s party selling MCD ticket for Rs 80 lakh. Want the full payment in one go. Not in instalments. Puneet Goyal, the conduit, in conversation with aspirant Bindu Shriram. When AAP ticket aspirant Bindu Shriram doesn’t trust Puneet Goyal and wanted confirmation from Aarti Pathania, on whose behest he collects money. Pathania claimed committee comprising Gopal Rai, Durgesh, Saurabh and Atishi, all close to Kejriwal, take the final call,” informed Sambit while showing the video.

“Mahathug Kejriwal and his entire party are mired in corruption,” he added.

Meanwhile, the AAP dismissed the BJP’s new ‘sting’ claim. “Fake ‘sting’ shows BJP losing MCD. Punit Goyal has no business with AAP,” the party said.

