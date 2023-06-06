INDIA

BJP claims emergency-like situation in K’taka, Congress retorts

NewsWire
0
0

The new Congress government and the opposition BJP in Karnataka are slowly getting into confrontational mode over a plethora of contentious issues.

The Congress government has made it clear that it would repeal all anti-people laws made during the previous BJP regime. Its plan to repeal the anti-cow slaughter law is resulting in a war of words between the leaders of two parties.

“It is not even a fortnight in Karnataka after Congress assumed power, but the repeated statements of ministers warning imprisonment every time, reminds the strategy of Congress during emergency in 1975,” former CM Basavaraj Bommai stated on Tuesday.

“If you think in the beginning stage itself that the mandate given by the people is to trample the opposition, you will have to pay a heavy price,” Bommai told the ruling party.

Speaking on the statements of Congress ministers over any opposition against the revision of the law on cow slaughter, textbook revision, Bommai remarked that the Congress leaders have already got hang of the power.

“If the statements of a few ministers are observed, they are actually curtailing freedom of speech. They are talking in a fashion that they will bulldoze the opposition’s point of view. It is feeling like Karnataka state is entering a state of emergency. One of the ministers says he will hit the officer with a knife. The people have given the mandate to serve the people, not misuse it. We as an opposition party won’t sit quiet. Let the Congress jail anyone they want. The jails won’t be sufficient if people turn against you,” Bommai stated.

“We are not an Islamic country to dominate over people, we will not allow an emergency as people hold the key to democracy. We will not give any room for this development,” he added.

Commenting on Bommai’s statements, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao retaliated on Tuesday, “Mr Bommai, which emergency situation are you talking about? Don’t you feel that your PM Narendra Modi government’s ways of misusing investigating agencies to trample on freedom of speech is like an emergency situation?”

He further attacked that the BJP leaders are acting like a cat which had burnt its tail after losing elections. “Mr Bommai, as a responsible government we need to keep the healthy society intact. I pity your discretion for making judgment on action taken against those who violate laws and take law into their hands is dubbed as an emergency situation,” he charged.

“Are you with those who violate the law?” Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao questioned Bommai. Bommai replied saying all these years those who violated laws and committed crimes took shelter under the Congress led UPA government. “Now, the central government has initiated legal action against those who violated laws. All this is being done within the purview of monitoring of the judiciary,” he stated.

20230606-132403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tejashwi comes out in full support of CM Nitish after Saran...

    AIADMK for more security at counting centres of urban polls

    Vikram Prabhu on cloud nine after Rajini congratulates him for ‘Taanakaaran’...

    ULFA ‘defers’ action on Quippo employees