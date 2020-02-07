BJP claims to win in over 50 seats in Delhi (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday appeared confident of winning a majority and returning to power in the national capital after a gap of 20-long years.

BJP General Secretary B.L. Santosh said that he was sure the saffron party will win more than 50 seats in the Delhi elections that was underway.

Santosh told IANS: “Since 8 a.m. over 50 people were standing in line with me. The people of Delhi have come out to vote on the issue of development and security. In Delhi, BJP is going to form the government by winning more than 50 seats.”

Santosh made this comment after casting his vote at a booth in Delhi’s Nirman Bhavan.

–IANS

