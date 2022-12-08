INDIA

BJP claims victory, SP concedes defeat in Rampur bypoll

The BJP claimed victory in the bypoll to the Rampur Assembly seat while the Samajwadi Party conceded defeat even before the counting was completed and the results could be announced.

BJP candidate Akash Saxena told the reporters that he would work to develop Rampur as an industrial hub. He said that Rampur had broken the shackles of slavery after 50 years and had chosen the BJP.

SP candidate Asim Raza, while leaving the counting centre, said that there was no election because 2.25 lakh people were not allowed to cast their vote.

“It was the police that held this election and cast its vote. This is no election,” he said as he walked away with his supporters.

Asim Raza had been leading till the 21st round, but then suddenly the trend changed and the BJP started leading.

20221208-152602

