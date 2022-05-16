The BJP’s victory march in Gujarat will continue and the party will set new records in the Assembly elections scheduled later this year, said Pradipsinh Vaghela, General secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat, as the two-day ‘Chintan Baithak’ of state level leaders concluded on Monday.

Addressing mediapersons, Vaghela said that at the Chintan Baithak, senior party leaders analysed in detail the results of the recent civic and panchayat polls, and assessed the party’s strength and weakness in every seat to chalk out a plan to further strengthen the BJP.

The government programmes were also discussed and it was found that people by and large are happy with the state government’s schemes, as they have benefited all sections of people, said government spokesman and Education Minister Jitu Vaghani.

The people are happy with the BJP rule and they will continue to support the ruling party, he added.

Though the party has a strong network and substantial followers in the state, it has decided to reach out to each voter for which each and every party worker and leader will work shoulder to shoulder, said Vaghela.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national General Secretary B.L. Santosh, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat BJP chief C.R. Patil, among others, attended the two-day Chintan Baithak.

