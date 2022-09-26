INDIA

BJP, Cong discuss Gujarat poll issues with CEC

Delegation of BJP and Congress met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in Gandhinagar and discussed issues related to Gujarat Assembly elections.

Chief Election Commissioner and Commissioner also met all district collectors and police officers on Monday afternoon and discussed the ground situation.

Speaking to media persons, Parindu Bhagat, who led the BJP delegation, said “The party has drawn the attention of the Election Commission on 32 issues. Main request to the commission is that Prime Minister’s election campaign expenditure should not be counted in party candidates expenditure accounts, but it should be included in party election expenses.”

“The second request is that the common public should not be harassed and stopped either by the police or the special task team to check cash movement during the election days, they can check vehicles of party workers or party leaders and not the common man,” he stated.

Whereas Congress has demanded that voters should be provided a hard copy of the VVPAT slip so they can see whether the vote has gone to the right candidate or not, the same should be used as ballot paper and compared with EVM vote counting, said Dipak Babaria, Congress leader.

“In many constituencies, there are duplicate votes, these should be deleted at the earliest so no party can misuse those votes,” he added.

