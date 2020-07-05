BJP, Cong intensity preparations for MP bypolls

Bhopal, July 6 (IANS) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh are gearing up for the upcoming bypolls in the state even as the dates are yet to be announced. While the BJP is trying to send out the message of “writing a new chapter of development”, the Congress is going through a phase of discussions and brainstorming on the probable candidates.

Under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the BJP government was formed after the Kamal Nath-led Congress government collapsed. A total of 22 legislators resigned from the membership of the assembly as well as the Congress party. Besides, two seats fell vacant following the demise of two legislators. In all, by-elections are scheduled to be held in 24 assembly constituencies.

The bypolls are being seen as quite crucial from the political viewpoint as the ruling BJP does not currently have an absolute majority, and the party must win at least nine seats to attain the majority.

Madhya Pradesh has 230 assembly seats of which the BJP has 107 in its kitty. It is mandatory to have 116 MLAs for an absolute majority. Therefore, it becomes necessary for the BJP to win nine seats to enjoy an absolute majority in the assembly.

The BJP has started preparations for the by-elections on two fronts. On one hand, while the party is conducting virtual rallies to encourage its workers, on the other hand, it is trying to implement many development projects.

The work towards Chambal Expressway project in the Gwalior-Chambal area has been finalised, and with by-elections scheduled to take place in 16 assembly constituencies in the region, the BJP wants to convey the message that the project has the potential of opening the doors of development in the Chambal region.

Video conferencing has also been held between Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia regarding the project.

Apart from this, the BJP has also stepped up the exercise to establish Sainik School in either Morena or Bhind. CM Chouhan has also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on this issue.

The Chief Minister says that Morena-Bhind is the district from where almost every household has sent a member in the army and they want officers to come out from here in the coming time and for this, a Sainik School is necessary.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh unit BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma held a virtual rally in Gwalior region on Sunday and mentioned the development work of the party, and also the work that was carried out during the BJP rule from 2003 to 2018. He also alleged that the area did not witness any significant progress under the previous Kamal Nath regime.

Sharma asked the workers to be prepared for the upcoming elections as the development of the region, as well as the state is possible only under the BJP government.

The Opposition Congress has also been holding hectic discussions on fielding the potential candidates.

A meeting of party leaders was also held on Sunday in the presence of state in-charge Mukul Wasnik. In the meeting, the names of candidates capable of winning the elections were discussed.

According to political observers, the upcoming by-elections are important for both parties. No party can claim that its victory is certain. They believe no party is willing to take any risk and that’s why, both parties have intensified efforts to communicate with the workers and encourage them.

(Sundeep Pouranik can be contacted at sundeep.p@ians.in)

–IANS

sundeep-pgh/