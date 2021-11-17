Even as elections to the Legislative Council known as Upper House in Karnataka legislature are nearing, major political parties — ruling BJP and opposition Congress — have not been able to finalise their candidates yet.

The elections for 25 council seats will be held on December 10 and the process of nomination has begun on Tuesday. The results will be out on December 14.

According to sources, the candidates list was supposed to be finalised by November 18 by both parties. However, competition within party leaders for tickets is delaying the process. The list is expected to be out by November 20 or 21. The BJP has decided to announce the candidates list in a phased manner.

State BJP unit has considered the elections very seriously as there is a good opportunity to rein in Council for the first time in the history.

The probable candidates list has been already finalised by the state BJP and sent for approval by the central leaders. The parliamentary board of the party is likely to finalise the list by Wednesday night and announce the list in two phases. The first list is likely to be announced on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and state party President Nalin Kumar Kateel who want to leave no stone unturned to establish majority in Council, have prepared a list on the criterion of winnability of candidates, according to sources.

November 23 is the last date for the submission of nominations. The BJP is strategising to win 18 seats from the total of 25. The BJP high command has directed the leaders to take all possible steps to ensure victory of BJP candidates.

Opposition Congress is also trying hard to quell dissent within the party. The Congress candidates represented 14 seats out of 25, which are going to elections.

Six candidates have decided not to contest the MLC elections and are eyeing MLA tickets for the 2023 Assembly elections.

–IANS

mka/dpb