Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Parliament over his conviction in a defamation case, Assam unit Congress chief Bhupen Borah on Friday said “the BJP planned a conspiracy against the former Wayanad MP after he busted the corruption of business tycoon Gautam Adani”.

“The way Rahul Gandhi elaborately explained the corruption of Modi’s ‘close man’ Adani in the 50-minute speech in the Lok Sabha, BJP planned a conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi to oust him out of the Parliament,” he told the mediapersons.

Borah also claimed that the BJP had been planning this for a long time, since Rahul Gandhi was constantly attacking the government on a number of issues like demonetisation, GST implementation, etc.

“But I don’t think that our leader’s voice can be suppressed whether he is inside or outside the Parliament,” he added.

The Assam Congress leader further said that the case in which Rahul Gandhi has been convicted was not a criminal case. “This was a defamation suit,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also made many unacceptable remarks, but the police did not register case on these incidents, the Congress leader said.

Borah said the Congress leaders would go out among the people over the BJP’s “misrule”.

20230324-212406