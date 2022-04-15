INDIA

BJP copying Kejriwal model of governance in Himachal, claims Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party in copying the Kejriwal Model of governance in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia said that Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced to provide 150 units of electricity, water and bus fare free in the state, fearing defeat in the view of assembly election in the state in November.

He said the BJP is in the power in total 18 states and has opposed the freebies everywhere. But as Himachal Pradesh is going to the poll soon, they are copying the Kejriwal model, blamed Sisodia.

Delhi Chief Minsiter Kejriwal has done just one roadshow in Mandi and it has created so much fear among them (BJP), Sisodia claimed.

He also questioned the BJP as to why it is not making such announcements in other states.

Sisodia said that the public of the state knows that the BJP is not in favour of providing free electricity. This announcement is a hoax of BJP, he said.

The BJP has spoken half-finished plans out of fear of elections, they have no intention of doing anything free or cheap, said Sisodia.

“I will tell the people of Himachal not to fall in their trap. Only Aam Aadmi Party will form the government in the state, he added.

In a tweet, Kejriwal also blamed the Himachal government for “copying” his model of governance.

“Today, the BJP government of Himachal has made these announcements by copying Delhi. It should announce this in all the BJP-ruled states. Otherwise, people will believe that these fake announcements have been made fearing ‘AAP’. After polls, they will take it back,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

