INDIA

BJP councillors recite Hanuman Chalisa in MCD House

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi BJP councillors raised slogans against the AAP and also recited the Hanuman Chalisa after delay in the election of Standing Committee members in MCD House on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the house was adjourned for an hour after AAP candidates were elected on the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor. However, when the sitting commenced after the adjournment, the election of six Standing Committee members was delayed which triggered sloganeering by BJP councillors.

The BJP councillors claimed that the AAP has pre-planned to delay the Standing Committee members election.

BJP councillor Uman Bajaj said, “It is their plan to delay the Standing Committee members deliberately. Even the court has said to complete the process in a day”.

20230222-230003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yogi’s campaign against malnutrition empowers women

    Workers oppose move to privatise VISL

    Another killing for sacrilege in Punjab, now in Kapurthala

    Delhi reports 3,594 new Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths