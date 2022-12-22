INDIA

BJP creates ruckus in J’khand Assembly, demands sacking of state Advocate General

Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs created a ruckus in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly by trooping into the Well of the House over their demand to sack state Advocate General, Rajiv Ranjan.

During the proceedings on Thursday, the MLAs claimed that the affidavit filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in court made it apparent that Ranjan had been helping criminals and demanded his removal from the post.

BJP Chief Whip Biranchi Narayan raised the matter through a notice before Question Hour and later demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Earlier, the ED had filed an affidavit in the Jharkhand High Court stating that it had been subjected to espionage by the CM’s Press Advisor Abhishek Prasad and Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan to hamper its investigation in a money laundering case.

The ED also submitted a transcript of a telephonic conversation between the two on monitoring the activities of the ED officials.

The affidavit stated that Prasad and Ranjan had a conversation with Pankaj Mishra, who was arrested in the Rs 1000 crore illegal mining scam and sent to judicial custody.

Prasad asked Ranjan to gather information on the questions that the ED had asked Mishra.

It added that Ranjan said that he would hire an advocate who would meet and talk to Mishra everyday.

20221222-154604

