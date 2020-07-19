BJP creating mischief, Rahul very much in India: Cong

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Amid a political slugfest between the BJP and Congress, social media has been abuzz with speculation that former party chief Rahul Gandhi has left the country, but sources close to the Congress leader have denied this, adding that the ruling BJP is rattled because of its failure on all fronts which Rahul has been highlighting.

When IANS contacted the sources, they said, “Of course he is in the country. There are no flights leaving India. All this is because they (BJP) are disturbed by his latest videos on China. Millions have watched.”

Rahul on Friday released a video questioning the government’s foreign policy. He slammed the Modi government over the face-off with China in Ladakh. He said China chose this time to intrude in our land as India’s foreign policy, economy and relationship with neighbouring countries have worsened.

Rahul explained the reasons on China selecting this time to intrude in Indian land.

He has been critical of the government over the handling of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) situation with China after deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, including an officer on June 15 in Ladakh’s Galwan area in a clash with Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops. He has questioned the government over its claim that China did not occupy or intrude into India.

Firing salvos at the government over the Chinese intrusion, Rahul said, “The question is why the Chinese choose this particular time to move. What is it about India’s situation that has made China act in such an aggressive way? What is it about this moment of time to have the confidence that they can move against a country like India?”

He said that countries are protected not by a particular way, but by a confluence of systems of foreign relationships, neighbourhood, economy and the feeling and vision people have.

“And what has happened over the last six years is that in all those areas India has been disturbed and disrupted,” he said.

