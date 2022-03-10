INDIA

BJP credits welfare measures for first ever double term in Uttarakhand

By NewsWire
The BJP is all set to create history by retaining power in Uttarakhand for the second time in a row. Since its formation in 2000, power in Uttarakhand has changed every five years.

If current trends convert in results, the BJP will be the first party in Uttarakhand to return to power for a second consecutive term, however, with less number of seats and almost the same vote share.

In 2017, the BJP had won 57 seats with 46.51 per cent vote shares. This time, the BJP has won two and is leading in 46 seats with 44.39 per cent vote share. The saffron camp feels that all round development of the state under ‘double-engine’ government, free ration and Covid-19 vaccination, combined with welfare schemes have done wonders for the party.

Crediting development and welfare measures of the BJP government in the state for party’s resounding victory, Uttarakhand BJP secretary Pushkar Singh Kala said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and hard work of party workers at ground along with the development and welfare measures ensured victory.

“In the last five years under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP governments at the Centre and the state ensured all round development of Uttarakhand. Our double engine government ensured regular electric supply, road networks have been strengthened, rail connectivity has increased, while also taking care of people by providing free ration for almost two years and free Covid vaccine,” Pushkar Singh Kala, secretary Uttarakhand BJP said.

To beat the anti incumbency, the campaign revolved around Prime Minister Modi and works of the governments at the Centre and the state.

“Development of the state under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership played an important role. At the end of last year, Prime Minister Modi had inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects worth several thousand crores which worked for the party,” a party functionary said.

