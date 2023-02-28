INDIA

BJP demands Bihar minister’s resignation for murder case ‘links’

NewsWire
0
0

As BJP leaders in the Bihar Assembly created an uproar demanding the resignation of state Science and Technology Minister Mohammad Israil Mansoori for alleged links to a murder case, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called the latter to his chamber and sought clarification in the matter.

During police investigation, it came to the fore that three bike-borne assailants recently opened fire on protesters in Muzaffarpur in which a youth identified as Rahul Kumar died.

Three persons arrested in this connection are said to have links with Mansoori.

Rahul’s family and other protesters have alleged that the firing was done on Mansoori’s direction.

Leader of opposition in the Assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha, alleged that the local police, under “pressure” from the ruling party, are not taking action against Mansoori despite having evidence and statements of eyewitnesses.

However, Mansoori told the Chief Minister that the opposition is trying to malign his image.

“I have no role in this incident. I have reached here by winning elections. Everyone knows me in the constituency. Muzaffarpur police have already arrested three attackers in this case. I have no connection with them which will be proved during the course of investigation,” Mansoori said.

20230228-212005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    National database to monitor hawala transactions, terrorist activities soon: Shah

    Letter controversy: Kerala BJP to complain to Guv

    Kerala HC allows 17-yr-old to donate part of her liver to...

    Zoom video calls arriving on new Tesla vehicles soon