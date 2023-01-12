A day after Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar Yadav claimed that three books, including Ramcharitmanas, spread hatred in the society, Vijay Sinha, the leader of opposition in the Bihar Assembly demanded that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar immediately register an FIR against him for creating differences in the society.

Sinha asked Yadav to apologise for his comment and also demanded that Tejashwi Yadav should clear his stand on this issue.

“As per the Indian Penal Code (IPC), there are provisions to register FIR under the relevant IPC sections of religious criticism and criticising God. The way he has given the statement in public domain, he is liable to face action under the IPC section of 295A. Nitish Kumar should take action against him and direct the police to register FIR against him. He should also sack the education minister from the cabinet,” Sinha said.

“The statement of Chandrashekhar Yadav has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindu community who believe in Lord Ram. Tejashwi Yadav should also clarify his stand whether he is standing by him or not. Leaders like him can go to any extent to stay in power,” Sinha said.

Besides Sinha, famous poet Kumar Vishwas and Ayodhya seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya also criticised him for his statement.

Yadav on Wednesday evening made the controversial statement and claimed that “Manusmriti, Ramcharitmanas and M.S. Golwarkar’s Bunch of Thoughts spreads hatred in the society.

“People have burnt Manusmriti in the past. In Manusmriti, it has abused 85 per cent of the people of the society.

“In Ramcharitmanas, people of the lower castes have no right to education. It was pointed out that lower caste people after getting education become poisonous similar to snakes which becomes more poisonous after drinking milk. They are pronounced with the word ‘Adham Jaat’ (Lower castes).”

