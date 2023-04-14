INDIA

BJP demands removal of Odisha Minister in woman ‘harassment’ case

The Odisha BJP on Friday demanded removal of State Labour Minister Srikanta Sahu from the Cabinet for allegedly harassing a woman leader of ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Addressing a press conference here, state BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar said, “A woman cadre of BJD has brought sexual harassment allegation against her own party leader and Labour Minister Srikanta Sahu.”

The woman victim had to wait in Bhubaneswar Mahila police station from 10 a.m. till midnight on Thursday to file her complaint against the Minister. Later, she was sent for medical examination, Samantsinghar said.

However, the police neither made any statement on this sensitive issue nor the Minister was interrogated on the basis of the allegation levelled at the woman, she claimed. “As Sahu is a Minister, is he above the law?” asked the BJP leader.

As it is a matter of a woman, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should immediately remove Sahu from his portfolio, she demanded.

Lekhashree also sought the arrest of the Minister. Otherwise, the life of the victim might be at risk, she said.

Neither the police nor the Minister have commented on this allegation yet.

While talking to the media on Thursday, the complainant had not revealed that she has allegations against the Labour Minister.

Terming it as her personal matter, the woman further said that she had full faith in BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the legal system.

Reacting to this issue, senior BJD leader Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik said “As a woman has lodged a complaint, a thorough investigation is needed to know the truth.”

