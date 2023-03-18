The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday demanded resignation of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for the leakage of question paper of an examination conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

A delegation of the party leaders met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and requested her to intervene in the matter to save the future of lakhs of candidates.

The delegation led by former minister Eatala Rajender complained to the Governor that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government’s negligence resulted in the paper leak.

The delegation included BJP national Vice President D.K. Aruna, B. Narsaiah Goud, M. Shashidhar Reddy and other leaders.

They expressed doubts on CCTVs not functioning in the TSPSC office and demanded that TSPSC Chairman and members should resign, failing which the government should dismiss them.

The BJP leaders demanded that the government order a probe by a sitting judge into the leak of question papers.

After meeting the governor, Rajender told reporters that the Chief Minister should resign owning moral responsibility for the question paper leak. He alleged that the Chief Minister is interested only in politics and has no concern for the lives of unemployed youth. “This government is insensitive to the problems of youth,” he said.

The BJP leader demanded that the TSPSC immediately re-conduct the four exams and pay Rs 1 lakh each to the candidates to enable them to enable them prepare again for the exams.

Meanwhile, state BJP President Bandi Sanjay alleged that the question paper leak has destroyed the future of 30 lakh unemployed. He wondered why the government was reluctant to order a probe by a sitting judge.

The TSPSC had conducted the examination on March 5 for 833 vacancies of Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer, and Junior Technical Officer in various engineering departments. A total of 55,000 candidates had written the exam.

However, the Commission suspected leakage of the question paper and lodged a complaint with the police.

On March 13, police arrested nine people including two employees of the TSPSC.

Following the arrest of the accused the Commission cancelled the exam and also postponed other exams scheduled to be held later this month.

Amid doubts that the accused may have leaked question papers of some other exams, the Commission on Friday decided to cancel three other exams including Group I Prelims.

Nearly 2.86 lakh aspirants of Group I posts had appeared in Group-I exam conducted on October 16, 2022.

20230318-165802