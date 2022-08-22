INDIA

BJP dismisses Sisodia’s claim of receiving offer to join party

NewsWire
0
0

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday dismissed Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s claim of having received an offer to join the BJP and get all cases against him closed.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarter here, BJP’s national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his DyCM Manish Sisodia have no answer to the questions raised by the BJP on the irregularities in the excise policy. “That’s why, he is speaking nonsense,” Bhatia said.

“After 24 hours, a tweet came in reply and the same nonsense in it too,” he said.

“Arvind Kejriwal ji, if you are honest, then you should answer the question that the public is asking,” Bhatia said. He added further that his party has exposed the corruption and ‘hardcore dishonesty’ of the AAP.

Terming Sisodiya’s claim about the offer to join the saffron party as “baseless”, Bhatia said, “Who can break those whose intention is wrong and thinking so narrow. The people of Delhi are breaking their ego and they should stop doing all this nonsense.”

Many new allegations about the liquor scam, Bhatia said, “Your ego and pride will also be broken and the recovery of every rupee of the public will also be ensured.”

Earlier in the morning, Sisodia had claimed that he got an offer from the BJP to join the party and all the cases with the probe agency would be closed against him. He tweeted the message and said that “he would rather be beheaded than join the BJP”.

20220822-145005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN man files police complaint over forced vasectomy at govt PHC

    Non-life insurers can offer innovative vehicle insurance covers

    It’s tsunami not wave, says Delhi HC on Covid crisis

    No climate finance for hydropower: ‘Rivers for Climate’ declaration