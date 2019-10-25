BJP expresses anger over killing of labourers in J&K

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed anger over the killing of five labourers from West Bengal in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it “an act of cowardice and frustration”.

On Tuesday evening, five labourers hailing from Murshidabad in West Bengal were killed by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

“The killing of poor labourers is a result of frustration among the terrorists. After scrapping Article 370, the Central government is trying to align Kashmir with the development taking place across the nation, and also generate jobs. But the terrorists in Kashmir Valley and their bosses in Pakistan are unable to tolerate this. By killing the poor labourers, they are trying to spread fear,” BJP MP from New Delhi constituency and party spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi told IANS on Wednesday.

“The extremists and militant forces of Kashmir Valley have been exposed once again. They are enemies of the lives of common people and poor. They can’t see Kashmir moving ahead on the path of development and prosperity,” she said.

Lekhi said the government is following a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in the Kashmir Valley. She said terrorists are being eliminated one by one. “The government’s confidence won’t be dented by such incidents,” she said.

Non-Kashmiris are being targeted by the terrorists since the abrogation of Article 370. According to a report, at least 11 labourers have been killed by the terrorists in the last 15 days.

–IANS

