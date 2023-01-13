The BJP government in Goa on Friday faced fresh criticism over withdrawal of permission granted for the mega ‘Save Mhadei’ meeting in Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s constituency Sanquelim on January 16.

However, the members of ‘Save Mhadei’ have arranged another venue to hold a meeting on the same day.

The Sankhali municipality has revoked the permission it granted to hold a public meeting on January 16, the Opinion Poll Day of Goa, at Sankhali municipal ground.

According to sources, Sankhali municipality has cited the reason of traffic congestion, due to the weekly bazaar on January 16, for revoking the permission.

The activists and social groups supporting ‘Save Mhadei’ movement on Friday held meeting and decided to change the venue, to an alternative which is 3 km away.

Activist Hrudaynath Shirodkar told IANS that they have changed the venue after permission was revoked. “The new place is just three kilometers away from the Sankhali municipal ground,” he said.

Reacting to the new development, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said that Mhadei agitations will bring the BJP government to its knees.

“Rattled with the backlash over the complete compromise of BJP government on Mhadei, Chief Minister now revokes permission for aSave Mhadei Rally’ on Opinion Poll Day. I strongly condemn the act and warn CM Pramod Sawant that Mahdei agitation will bring BJP government to its knees,” Alemao said.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai said that peoples’ opinion is being “strangled” on ‘Opinion Poll Day’.

“Revoking permission for the people’s rally on January 16, for Mhadei in Sankhali (Sanquelim) is beyond human comprehension. The man who killed Mhadei has killed Democracy too! Pramod Sawant has blood on his hands,” Sardesai said.

