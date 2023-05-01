INDIA

BJP failed to keep promise of free cooking gas in Goa, now fooling K’taka people: Cong

Hitting out at the BJP over the promise to provide free LPG cylinders to BPL families in Karnataka, the Congress said that it is a political gimmick and Jumla of the saffron party to woo the voters, which they used in Goa but never delivered on it.

Amarnath Panjikar, chairman of the Congress media division, attacked the BJP for making false promises to the people of Karnataka and Goa. He was reacting to the manifesto released by the BJP in Bengaluru on Monday, promising 3 free LPG cylinders.

“One year has passed of the BJP government in Goa. During the 2022 assembly election the BJP had promised three free LPG cylinders in its manifesto, which has not become a reality. The BJP, while hoodwinking the people to garner votes, had said that annually three free cooking gas cylinders will be provided to all the families of Goa. However, after coming to power it said that the scheme will cover only the BPL families. But till today even these families have not got the benefit of this scheme,” Panjikar said.

“It is very much evident that the BJP is using a similar formula in Karnataka. People from Karnataka can confirm the lies of the BJP government from their friends and relatives living in Goa. One should not trust this party, which makes false promises to the people,” Panjikar added.

“The BJP is in power at the Centre, if they really cared about the people then they would not have hiked the rates of LPG and petrol.”

