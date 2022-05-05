After announcing Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s candidature for the by-poll in Champawat assembly constituency in Uttarakhand, the BJP has started reaching out to the influential people from the state living in the national capital.

On Thursday, the BJP officially announced Dhami as its candidate for the Champawat by-poll. In a statement BJP national general secretary Arun Singh announced the party’s Central Election Committee’s decision to field Dhami for the upcoming by-poll.

Polling in Champawat will be held on May 31 and counting of votes will take place on June 3.

National general secretary and election co-incharge for the Champawat assembly constituency, Deepti Rawat held a meeting with influential people of Champawat in Delhi at Uttarakhand Bhavan. The BJP has planned to reach out to all the people from Champawat residing in the national capital through the party’s Delhi unit’s Uttarakhand cell.

Talking about the BJP’s preparations for the by-poll in Champawat, Rawat told IANS that the party is fully prepared and Dhami will win by a record margin. “Each and every worker of the BJP is working hard to ensure Chief Minister Dhami’s victory by a record margin. People are also ready to bless him. As part of reaching out to all the voters, we are also approaching people from Champawat residing in the national capital for their support. Some of them are voters of Champawat and others have influence in their village and neighbourhood back home. We are seeking their support for BJP candidate Chief Minister Dhami,” she said.

Rawat suggested that as the Congress is not in a position to challenge Dhami so they must avoid a contest by not fielding a candidate. “Congress is not in the contest and realising their defeat they are not able to announce a candidate from Champawat till now. In the best interest of the country and to save taxpayers’ money, Congress should ensure unanimous election of Chief Minister Dhami,” Rawat said.

The BJP scripted history by becoming the only party to retain power for a second consecutive term in the state since its formation, by winning 47 seats out of 70, but the incumbent Chief Minister Dhami lost the poll from Khatima.

