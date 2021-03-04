The BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) on Thursday evening finalised the names of party candidates for the 86 constituencies in Assam that will go to the polls in the first two phases of Assembly elections on March 27 and April 1.

A senior party functionary said that the names of BJP candidates for the seats in Assam that will go to the polls in the first two phases have been finalised.

“After dicussions, the names have been finalised. Now the party will take a call to announce them. I think by Friday evening, the list finalised today will be released,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J.P. Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and other CEC members were present at the meeting, which was also attended by the party’s national General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonawal, party state in-charge Baijayant Panda and other senior leaders were also present at the meeting, besides Assam poll in-charge Narendra Singh Tomar and co-incharge Jitendra Singh.

–IANS

