With the BJP leaving no stone unturned to garner people’s support to form the government for the second term in Assam, its strategists are working on getting over one crore votes as they believe it will ensure their party’s victory.

As per the arithmetic, the BJP calculates that of the 2.3 crore total voters in Assam about 1.60 crore will cast their votes in the ensuing assembly polls to be held in three phases from March 27 to April 6. If they secure more than one crore votes, then it will be difficult for political rivals to stop the saffron party from forming the government again.

To achieve this target, the BJP is working on two fronts — one, asking its workers to get one vote each from their family members and friends. The BJP has around 50 lakh workers which include 42 lakh online workers and eight lakh other workers. On another front the BJP is reaching out to beneficiaries of different government schemes across Assam. The saffron party has identified 96 lakh beneficiaries of such schemes.

A senior party leader said that the target to get more than one crore votes is realistic and it can be achieved easily by working on both fronts of workers and beneficiaries. “We asked our workers to get an additional vote from their family members and friends. Similarly, we are reaching out to the beneficiaries to convince them, if the maximum of them vote for the BJP, then we will easily win the Assam polls,” he said.

The BJP is contesting on 92 seats and its alliance partners AGP and UPPL are contesting on 26 seats and eight seats respectively. Polling for the 126 Assam Assembly seats will be held in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

