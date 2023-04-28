INDIA

BJP forms panel to probe violence in Odisha’s Sambalpur

The BJP has constituted a four-member inquiry committee to probe violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Odisha’s Sambalpur on April 12 and 14.

According to a statement issued by BJP, party President J.P. Nadda has formed the panel, which will visit the violence-hit Sambalpur and submit its report to the President.

The team comprises four BJP MPs Brij Lal, Samir Oraon, Aditya Sahu and Jyotirmay Singh Mahato.

Recently, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal along with several other party leaders had written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an NIA probe into the communal violence that erupted after stones were allegedly pelted at the bike rally taken out to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti on April 12 evening.

Several police personnel and civilians were injured in the clash.

Similarly, incidents of violence again occurred in the town on April 14 when a Hanuman Jayanti procession was underway.

A youth was allegedly stabbed to death, a few shops were torched and ransacked.

Later, the state government clamped a curfew and suspended internet services in the town for several days.

