Amid the infighting within the two factions of the Karnataka BJP, the party high command has formed the election campaign committee and the election management committee separately for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, giving importance to both the factions — Bommai and Yeddiyurappa.

The BJP high command has appointed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as the head of the 25-member election campaign committee, while Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has been appointed as the coordinator of the 14-member election management committee.

The election campaign committee members include Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP’s National General Secretary C.T. Ravi, Union ministers Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje, A. Narayanaswamy and B.S. Yeddyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra, besides the three former Chief Ministers of Karnataka — Yeddyurappa, Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar, among others.

MPs, MLAs, Legislative Council members and state government ministers are included as members in the election campaign committee.

The election management committee includes Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba as well as several office-bearers of the state BJP organisation and a minister in the present Bommai government as its members.

Amid the poll preparations, many senior state BJP leaders have expressed displeasure over the high command’s decision of appointing Yediyurappa as the Chairman of the state’s election campaign committee.

The decision was based on the report of the survey conducted by the BJP to assess the state’s electoral equations and chances of victory in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

The leaders opposing the decision include major leaders of the Lingayat, Vokkaliga and OBC communities, ministers in the Bommai government and national office-bearers, which has added to the BJP’s high command’s concerns.

