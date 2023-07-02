INDIA

BJP frightened and acting in desperation, says RJD

NewsWire
0
0

In wake of the split in the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, Bihar’s RJD claimed on Sunday that the BJP is frightened with the unity of 15 parties and is doing such acts in desperation.

RJD national spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said: “(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and (Home Minister) Amit Shah are extremely scared and desperate about the unity of opposition unity. The things are going beyond control of it and hence they have targeted the NCP and Sharad Pawar.”

“PM Narendra Modi claimed Rs 20 lakh crore corruption cases on the leaders of opposition parties. With the inclusion of Ajit Pawar, the total corruption amount must have declined from Rs 20 lakh crore as the BJP is a washing machine. Those who make alliances with him become virtuous and those who are against him become corrupt,” he said.

“I strongly believe that some of the MLAs of (Chief Minister Eknath) Shinde group are not with the CM and they were trying to change ship. The fresh move of the BJP to break the NCP happened only to control expected damage. The MLAs of Eknath Shinde and NCP will return to their respective homes soon,” he claimed.

2023070232935

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    110 countries recognise India’s Covishield, Covaxin: Source

    Viacom18 says 32 million viewers tuned in to JioCinema for watching...

    Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon limps off the field after suffering right...

    Cong, various groups decry Manipur govt’s 4-child policy