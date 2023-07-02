In wake of the split in the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, Bihar’s RJD claimed on Sunday that the BJP is frightened with the unity of 15 parties and is doing such acts in desperation.

RJD national spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said: “(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and (Home Minister) Amit Shah are extremely scared and desperate about the unity of opposition unity. The things are going beyond control of it and hence they have targeted the NCP and Sharad Pawar.”

“PM Narendra Modi claimed Rs 20 lakh crore corruption cases on the leaders of opposition parties. With the inclusion of Ajit Pawar, the total corruption amount must have declined from Rs 20 lakh crore as the BJP is a washing machine. Those who make alliances with him become virtuous and those who are against him become corrupt,” he said.

“I strongly believe that some of the MLAs of (Chief Minister Eknath) Shinde group are not with the CM and they were trying to change ship. The fresh move of the BJP to break the NCP happened only to control expected damage. The MLAs of Eknath Shinde and NCP will return to their respective homes soon,” he claimed.

2023070232935