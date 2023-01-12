With just a few months left for the Karnataka Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is focussing on public meetings to reach out to the voters, apart from holding organisational gatherings to prepare strategy to regain power in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a roadshow in Karnataka before inaugurating the National Youth Festival in Hubballi.

“Yuva Shakti is the driving force of India’s journey, their aspirations decide the country’s destination. Even in sports, India is going ahead towards becoming a major global power. This is becoming possible due to the capability of the youth of India,” the Prime Minister said.

BJP President JP Nadda has also held multiple gatherings in Karnataka.

Sources said the party’s central leadership has also stepped on the ground to break the chain of issues around anti-incumbency.

According to sources, BJP is trying to connect to all segments of the people in Karnataka. The party is meeting SC/ST people, while it is also talking of upliftment of OBCs, and also going to “mutts” to strengthen the party’s ideology.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is making a strong outreach among SCs and STs in Karnataka. By hiking reservation for SCs by two per cent, 15 to 17 per cent and for STs by four per cent, from three to seven per cent, CM Bommai has created a flutter in the Opposition camp, sources said.

The party has chosen to project the central schemes and PM Modi’s leadership during the crucial polls.

Nadda asserted that the Modi government’s various welfare schemes, including Garib Kalyan Yojana of distributing five kilo rice and one kilo dal to 80 crore poor people, housing and healthcare were meant to uplift the poor and deprived classes of the society.

“By inking a pact with Israel based semiconductor giant, CM Bommai has worked to make Nava Karnataka a policy plank for knowledge based economy. Karnataka accounts for most of startups and unicorns which benefited from CM Bommai’s pro-policy for entrepreneurs.”

Nadda, who was in the state for a two-day visit, spent most of his time meeting religious leaders, apart from visiting several mutts.

Party leaders admit that the BJP hopes the efforts will help it regain ground lost due to corruption and controversies plaguing the government’s initiatives and development activities.

“Nava Karnataka” slogan of Bommai will be the election theme of the BJP.

Sources said PM Modi is expected to unveil a large number of development projects which will change the poll narrative in Karnataka

