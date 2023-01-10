INDIA

BJP General Secretaries discusses National Executive, organisational issues

A meeting of BJP General Secretaries on Tuesday, chaired by party President J.P. Naddaand lasting over five hours, discussed the agenda of National Executive meeting schedule on January 16-17 and other organisational issues.

According to a top source, the National Executive may have three resolutions to cover political, economic, and foreign policy issues, but stressed that nothing has been finalised yet.

“The party’s ongoing organisational exercise for the 2024 general election, including the ‘Lok Sabha Prawas’ exercise aimed at brightening its prospects in 160 seats where it has been traditionally weak, and upcoming state Assembly polls were part of the deliberations in the day-long meeting,” the source added.

Along with all these issues, G20 summit was also discussed in the meet and plans to promote G20 events.

BJP Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda will coordinate the organisational exercise related to G20.

India has planned around 200 events across 56 cities in the run-up to the G20 summit in September.

