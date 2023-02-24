INDIA

BJP national president J.P. Nadda will chair a meeting of party General Secretaries on February 26 here to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha polls besides the G20 preparations.

According to party sources, during the meeting, there will also be a presentation on the position of BJP in Tripura where elections have been held. Apart from this, the scope of BJP will also be discussed in Nagaland and Meghalaya, where voting is scheduled for February 27.

India is presiding over the G20 this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had instructed the party to ensure maximum participation of common people in it, so the BJP is trying to increase the participation of more and more people in this event and to promote the display of India’s art and culture, they said.

Besides, the BJP will review the preparations of the party for the Lok Sabha elections across the country. In view of the elections to be held in the states in 2023, he is visiting many states.

Measures taken by the party to strengthen 160 weak seats will also deliberated in the meeting.

