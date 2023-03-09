Reacting to Y+ category security cover given by the Centre to Upendra Kushwaha, who parted his ways with the JD-U and formed his new party RLJD, JD-U state president Umesh Kushwaha claimed that every leader “who is sitting in the lap of BJP and is abusing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are getting higher positions”.

“Upendra Kushwaha is a part of NDA and he is continuously giving statements against Nitish Kumar. When he joined the JD-U, he was saying that he would make the JD-U a number one party in the state… Now, the people of Bihar know where he is sitting. He is not faithful to anyone,” Umesh Kushwaha said.

“The move of Upendra Kushwaha was pre-planned. It was scripted by BJP. Those who abuse Nitish Kumar are getting higher positions,” he added.

Under the Centre’s Y+ security cover, a team of 13 CRPF commandos will protect Upendra Kushwaha in three shifts. Besides, he will also get two personal security officers.

Upendra Kushwaha is currently on Virasat Bachao Naman Yatra in Bihar and already completed its first phase on March 6. The second phase of his Yatra will start from March 15 and it will conclude on March 20.

