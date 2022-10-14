INDIA

BJP’s Goa in charge C.T. Ravi on Friday dismissed speculations of any cabinet reshuffle in the state.

Ravi, who arrived in the coastal state on Thursday, held a series of meetings with BJP MLAs, ministers and office-bearers on Friday.

On September 14, a number of Congress MLAs – former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes merged into the BJP, reducing the Congress to three MLAs in the 40-member House. Since then there were speculations that along with Kamat and two other MLAs will be inducted as ministers.

However, Ravi and MLAs who attended the meetings denied any such plans.

“My work is to strengthen the party. For this purpose the meeting was convened. We are not only working for elections. We always try to strengthen the party,” Ravi said.

“There are no differences in party and MLAs. I had meeting with all. They all were satisfied. They are satisfied in regards to government and also party,” he said in response to a question.

BJP state President Sadanand Tanavade said that Ravi held meeting with all MLAs and ministers and office-bearers.

“He took review of how the organisation is moving forward. He held meetings with MLAs and ministers. Then he had meeting with state office-bearers,” he said.

