BJP govt doesn’t respect democracy, misusing Central agencies: Kharge

A day ahead of the AICC Presidential poll, Congress leader in the fray, Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday fired salvos at the BJP government in the Centre.

Speaking to the media at the party office here, Kharge accused the Central government of misusing investigating agencies and pulling down the governments in Congress-ruled states. He said that the BJP government at the Centre has the backing of the RSS.

Blaming the Modi government for the destabilisation of Congress-led governments in states like Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Manipur, Kharge stressed on the need for a strong Opposition to counter the BJP and protect democracy in the country.

Polling for the AICC President election is scheduled on Monday, for which 494 office-bearers of the party in Karnataka are eligible to vote.

Terming the contest, in which he is fielded against Shashi Tharoor, ‘a friendly fight’, Kharge stated that he is contesting for the post of AICC President to strengthen the party.

Preferring not to respond to remarks made by Tharoor during the course of campaigning, Kharge stressed on the need for collective leadership to strengthen the party at all levels.

