Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused the BJP government in Karnataka of looting Rs 1.5 lakh crore during its tenure.

Addressing a huge public rally in Hanur town of Chamarajanagar, she claimed that the people’s money has reached residences of ministers and leaders, and the BJP has betrayed the trust and faith of people.

“If I had Rs 1.5 lakh crore, 100 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), 117 ESI hospitals, 750 km of Metro rail, 2,250 km of expressways, and 30 lakh houses could have been constructed. What happened to that money? It is at the residences of BJP leaders,” she alleged.

“BJP will talk differently before elections and afterwards, they forget. The BJP which had given hundreds of assurances, had they fulfilled them? Have the prices of ration become cheaper? Do you have good roads? Have you got good hospitals?” Priyanka Gandhi asked.

“People reposed faith in the Congress party. The trust of the people was retained by Indira Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, Manmohan Singh. But, have the present leaders retained your trust?” she said.

“The PM of the country has got a friend… The farmer of the country earns Rs 27 per day. But, the friend of the PM earns lakhs of crores. The BJP government is insulting the self respect and culture of Karnataka. There is a conspiracy to merge known brand Nandini with some other brand and destroy the local farmers,” she alleged.

“We will strengthen Nandini. The assurances given in Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh states have been fulfilled by our governments,” she claimed.

Priyanka Gandhi also participated in an interaction programme with women, with some calling her a replica of her grandmother, and late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She went to the people to shake hands and interact with the crowd against the advice of security personnel.

Meanwhile, election authorities conducted inspection of the special chopper in which she had travelled.

