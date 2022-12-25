The BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, led by Jai Ram Thakur, had opened over 590 institutions at the fag end of its tenure without allocating budget and making provision of adequate staff and all such institutions will be scrapped till reviewed, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday, prompting the BJP to accuse him of “vendetta”.

Most of the institutions were opened with just a single employee, Sukhu said in a formal interaction with the media here after days of quarantine in New Delhi after being diagnosed coronavirus positive.

On reaching the state capital, Sukhu slammed the previous government by saying in its last six months it went on a spree to open health, education, revenue and other institutions in a desperate attempt to “befool” the voters.

He said to make functional all these 590 institutions, some Rs 3,000 crore is required. “It is strange the state is reeling under the heavy financial debt trap of over Rs 75,000 crore and the BJP government that claimed to be the government of ‘double engine’ could not even get an assistance of a single penny from the Central government during its tenure.”

Sukhu said over 30 health institutions had been opened which did not have even Class IV employees and a large number of institutions were opened with just a single employee.

He said that it was strange that sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) offices were opened but no SDM was posted there.

The Chief Minister said in most of the institutions staff from adjoining institutions was temporarily deployed that was not only proving futile for the newly opened offices but also hampering the functioning of the already existing institution.

He said the health institutions opened during this period were devoid of man and machinery and were simply an eyewash to befool the people.

Sukhu said the state government would take up the whole issue with the people and apprise them about the misdeeds of the previous BJP government.

He said the government has decided to wind up such institutions and all these would be reviewed and if found to be viable and required, would be opened after making budgetary provisions.

Sukhu said the government is for the change of governance system, not to enjoy the helm. The government would ensure that institutions were opened as per demand and in the larger interest of the people.

He said the arrest of the accused in the JOA (IT) paper leak shows the paper scam going on in the state since the BJP government’s tenure.

He said he has directed the police officers to be vigilant whenever such papers were conducted so as to ensure complete transparency and accountability.

The Chief Minister said the government was concerned about the issue related to cement plants in the state. He said the whole issue was between cement plant management and the truck operators union and would be sorted out soon.

He said the people of the state would get cement at cheaper rates in the days to come.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the BJP, led by newly elected Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, called on Governor Rajendra Vishwanatha Arlekar and submitted a memorandum against the Congress government for denotifying the previous government’s decisions.

“Institutions already functional in Himachal Pradesh are being denotified. We have requested the Governor to review the situation and take legal options,” Thakur told the media.

