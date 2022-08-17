Congress in Goa has asked BJP government to stop boasting of ‘Swayampurna Goa’ programmes, when it has shut down the Sanjivani Sakhar Karkhana, only sugar factory in Goa.

Congress leader Mahesh Mhambrey on Wednesday addressed a press conference here and said that Goa was always ‘Swayampurna’ and will always remain ‘Swayampurna’.

“Sanjivani Sakhar Karkhana has been shut, still BJP boasts of Swayampurna. They say 16 thousand liter water will be given free, but they loot through bills,” he said.

“BJP is stressing on Swayampurna Goa. Our state was always swayampurna, and will remain swayampurna. During ‘Purumentachem fest’ and other fest, locals sell several things. Isn’t it the swayampurna?,” He questioned.

Purumentachem fest is feast of provisions-where people stock up their household with essential things before monsoon. Many local vendors vend during this fest.

“Not only this, we have famous markets, where on certain days local vendors sell local things. That is also swayampurna. Hence BJP government should stop boasting of ‘swayampurna’ programmes,” he said.

“They are hiking power tariff and looting through bills. Entire coast has been given to MPT and our fishermen, shack owners are suffering. Can you explain whether this is swayampurna?” Mhambrey questioned.

He also said that many local farmers used to sell locally grown fruits and vegetables along roadsides and questioned whether they will get business now when highways are getting ready.

“Who will buy from them. Is this you call a Swayampurna Goa,” Mhambrey questioned.

