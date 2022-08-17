INDIA

BJP govt should stop boasting of ‘Swayampurna’: Goa Cong

NewsWire
0
0

Congress in Goa has asked BJP government to stop boasting of ‘Swayampurna Goa’ programmes, when it has shut down the Sanjivani Sakhar Karkhana, only sugar factory in Goa.

Congress leader Mahesh Mhambrey on Wednesday addressed a press conference here and said that Goa was always ‘Swayampurna’ and will always remain ‘Swayampurna’.

“Sanjivani Sakhar Karkhana has been shut, still BJP boasts of Swayampurna. They say 16 thousand liter water will be given free, but they loot through bills,” he said.

“BJP is stressing on Swayampurna Goa. Our state was always swayampurna, and will remain swayampurna. During ‘Purumentachem fest’ and other fest, locals sell several things. Isn’t it the swayampurna?,” He questioned.

Purumentachem fest is feast of provisions-where people stock up their household with essential things before monsoon. Many local vendors vend during this fest.

“Not only this, we have famous markets, where on certain days local vendors sell local things. That is also swayampurna. Hence BJP government should stop boasting of ‘swayampurna’ programmes,” he said.

“They are hiking power tariff and looting through bills. Entire coast has been given to MPT and our fishermen, shack owners are suffering. Can you explain whether this is swayampurna?” Mhambrey questioned.

He also said that many local farmers used to sell locally grown fruits and vegetables along roadsides and questioned whether they will get business now when highways are getting ready.

“Who will buy from them. Is this you call a Swayampurna Goa,” Mhambrey questioned.

20220817-200003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    China detects Covid on packaging of food imported from Russia

    AAP to announce CM candidate for Gujarat at right time

    J&K BJP issues notice to its Minority Morcha president

    Right wing activists detained for protesting against girls wearing burqa at...