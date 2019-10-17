BJP Govt will provide cheaper power than AAP in Delhi: Goel

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP and former BJP Delhi President Vijay Goel on Sunday said that if BJP comes to power in Delhi, it will give cheaper electricity than the AAP government.

Goel said that under BJP, the electricity will be cheaper than the subsidies provided by the AAP government.

“Aam Aadmi leaders have been lying that BJP will end subsidies. Kejriwal was elected to power by opposing these power companies, now he is benefiting those companies,” Goel said as he questioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as to why he did not reduce the electricity prices from these companies?

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said that the BJP will withdraw the scheme of giving free 200 unit electricity if it comes to power in Delhi.

Speaking to the media, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP has made its stand on the scheme clear and they are against it.

Replying to the allegation, Goel said that common people understand very well that Kejriwal is not giving these subsidies from his own pocket.

“He is misusing the tax money of people. We, on the other hand, will promote competition between the power companies owing to which they will reduce their rates. BJP will promote solar energy as well and will implement Central Government schemes in Delhi,” Goel said.

Goel added that Kejriwal is fooling the people of Delhi that’s why he has given free electricity only for two months. “Why did he not give free electricity five years ago? Kejriwal should return this money to the people.”

Goel said that Prime Minister Modi had already said that his government is for the poor but Kejriwal did not let schemes for poor being implemented in Delhi like Ayushmaan Bharat which provides free medical treatment worth Rs 5 lakh to people, PM Awas Yojana under which residents of slums get two bedroom flats at the same place, Kisan Samaan Nidhi under which Rs 6000 is given.

“If BJP is elected, it will implement all these schemes in Delhi,” Goel said, adding that Kejirwal government has not won any election after 2015 let it be Varanasi, Loksabha, Goa, Punjab, by-elections, or the three MCD elections.

“Even in Delhi it could not win single Lok Sabha seat.”

BJP government, he said, will give cheaper electricity as compared to AAP government.

“Our government will not do politics but will rather develop Delhi. All the schemes of Centre will be implemented in Delhi and pollution will also be reduced. Even the unauthorised colonies will be regularised which Kejriwal failed to do in five years.”

The tenure of Kejriwal government will end in February 2020.

–IANS

nks/skp/