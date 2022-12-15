INDIA

BJP govts creating disturbance on border issue: K’taka Congress

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar stated on Thursday that the Karnataka and Maharashtra BJP governments are trying to create a disturbance with the border row.

Shivakumar said that what the ruling BJP in Karnataka is doing is not right. What they (Maharashtra BJP-Shiv Sena government) is doing is also not right.

There is absolutely no advantage to the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the border dispute between the two states, he said.

Amit Shah had held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka and given a set of recommendations for both the states to maintain peace and law and order in the border region.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had stated that Amit Shah had directed both the CMs not to issue provocative statements and disrupt normal life. The issue is coming before the Supreme Court in January and the question of its maintainability will also be taken up, he added.

The Congress had attacked the ruling BJP earlier also for creating the border rift between Karnataka and Maharashtra to divert attention from its failures in Karnataka.

Shivakumar earlier stated that there were attempts to disrupt the peace in the state during the assembly elections to be held in three months.

“Bommai is making it a big issue to hide slurs on the ruling BJP in the state. There is a conspiracy behind this,” Shivakumar had charged.

The border dispute has been resolved already. “The region within our borders is ours, the area lying in their territory is theirs. Whoever is on our side are our people,” he had stated.

20221215-191003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sisodia seeks details of students to be enrolled in Delhi govt...

    Gujarat minister pays surprise visit to community health centre

    Five killed, six missing in two separate river accidents in Bihar

    Rajasthan budget is development-oriented, says Pilot