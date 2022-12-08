Even as Belagavi is seemingly limping back to normalcy, former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah wondered if the controversy has been raked up by the ruling parties in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

“In both these states, BJP is in power. It is possible that both these governments might have mutually discussed and be creating the tense situation, Siddaramaiah said on Thursday.

Opining that while the border issue between the two states has already been resolved by the Mahajan Commission report, Siddaramaiah said that Maharashtra has been keeping the matter alive for political gains.

Taking a serious view on incidents of stone pelting and damage to Karnataka buses in Maharashtra, Siddaramaiah said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should approach the Prime Minister.

“Allowing controversy to grow and using for political gain is BJP’s modus operandi. Instead of resolving the matter through discussions, they have sat back and allowed it to flare up. Transport between the two states has stopped and people are suffering. The state government should help defuse the situation,” he declared.

Siddaramaiah urged Bommai to provide protection to Maharashtra’s Kannadigas who were allegedly being troubled by the authorities there.

There can be no compromise on water and border interests of the state, he maintained.

“The present dispensation in Maharashtra has approached the Supreme Court demanding Belagavi. Even when I was chief minister, then Maharashtra had also made a similar appeal. But we had argued that the case does not stand. The present Karnataka government should also strongly fight the case, Siddaramaiah said.

