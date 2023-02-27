BJP Guna MP K.P. Yadav was at the receiving end of Madhya Pradesh party head V.D. Sharma’s ire for taking a sideswipe at Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s family over the Rani Laxmi Bai issue.

While addressing a event of RSS-affiliated sports body Krida Bharti in Guna on Saturday, Yadav Yadav – without naming the Scindia family – raised the issue of treachery with the queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmi Bai, in the battle against the British during the country’s first war of independence in the 19th century.

“All of us know about the bravery of Rani Laxmi Bai. We also know that had some people not betrayed her, then our country would have been celebrating 175 years of independence and not just 75 years,” he had said.

His remarks were taken as a veiled attack on Union Minister Scindia.

Notably, Yadav had defeated his former political mentor and four-times MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by 1.25 lakh votes.

However, ever since Scindia joined the saffron party in March 2020, Yadav has been accusing the Scindia faction of the BJP of ignoring him.

On Sunday, Yadav was summoned by MP BJP president V.D. Sharma at party headquarters in Bhopal. Sharma, along with some other party leaders, gave a long lecture during a close door meeting which went for a long hours.

After receiving instructions from the state BJP head, Yadav tried to cover up saying that he had not name anybody and that he shares good relations with the Scindia family. “I have not taken anyone’s name during my speech. I have great respect for the Scindia family,” Yadav said.

