With politics over release of Anand Mohan Singh on peak, Bihar Minister and JD-U leader Ashok Chaudhary on Friday accused BJP leaders of shifting their stances on the issue, as per their convenience.

He noted that senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi advocated the release of Anand Mohan, having said that if the convicts in former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination can be released, than what is a problem with Anand Mohan.

“The state government has a power of remission. It has been doing remission on Republic Day and Independence Day in the past. There is no provision in the jail manual for accused convicted in the murder of a public servant in other states. Hence, the Bihar government has removed it,” Chaudhary said.

“Sushil Modi had given a statement for release of Anand Mohan. He also said that if the killers of Rajiv Gandhi can be released, then why not Anand Mohan. When the state government released Anand Mohan, then he said that the decision of the state government was not right and it is an anti-Dalit decision. This incident has actually shown dual characteristics of the BJP,” he added.

“In place of Anand Mohan, if any other prisoners were released from jail, they would not even notice them. As Anand Mohan is a big leader, he also has a political party. His wife was MP, his son is MLA. Hence, BJP is making hue and cry over this issue,” he claimed.

20230428-221603