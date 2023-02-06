Ahead of the MCD Mayoral polls held on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has alleged that BJP has instructed its party councillors to again stall the polls.

Sisodia in a tweet said, “The BJP has instructed its councillors to stall the Mayoral election again today. They have been told to create a ruckus on some pretext as soon as the House convenes. The presiding officer will again adjourn the House indefinitely like the last time. The L-G will again set a date for 20 days later.”

The first two sessions — held on January 6 and 24 — were adjourned by the presiding officer without electing a Mayor following a ruckus and heated war of words between the members of the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

However, Delhi BJP Working President Virendra Sachdeva said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be responsible if the Assembly House is adjourned on Monday.

“The AAP does not trust its majority and has instructed its councillors to adjourn the House by creating a ruckus over any issue. If the House gets adjourned today, Arvind Kejriwal will be responsible for it,” Sachdeva added.

Meanwhile, all AAP councillors on Sunday wrote to the MCD presiding officer seeking debarment of Aldermen from voting in the elections of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee on Monday.

“This is to reiterate that as per the Article 243 R of the Constitution of India and as given in the provison to Section 3 (b)(i) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, the nominated members (Alderman) are not entitled to vote in the above mentioned elections,” said AAP councillors in the letter.

20230206-111804