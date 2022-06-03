BJP has no history of democratic struggle and their only strength is the double engine of ‘jhoot’ and ‘jhumla’, said Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Friday.

KTR took to Twitter to ridicule the BJP for linking freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju to Telangana.

“The side effects of being coached at WhatsApp university,” taunted KTR while reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech at a programme organised by the culture department in Delhi on Thursday on Telangana state formation day.

During his speech, Amit Shah mentioned the name of Alluri, who hailed from Andhra region, along with the freedom fighters from Telangana. Paintings of Alluri were also displayed at the meeting organised in the national capital by the Union Minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy.

“BJP is a party that has no history of democratic struggle; neither in India’s freedom nor in Telangana formation. Their only strength is the double engine of Jhoot & Jhumla,” wrote KTR, who is also the state minister for industry, information technology, municipal administration and urban development.

KTR retweeted a post by TRS social media convenor Krishank Manne. “Neither Home Minister of India nor Cultural Minister has any sense of History of Telangana. Not just in speech of Amit Shah mentioning Shri Alluri, there was a photo exhibition. Can someone tell What is Alluri garu to do with Hyderabad or Telangana ? Did they name Rajamowli too,” tweeted Krishank, who posted a picture of Amit Shah going around the photo exhibition.

Well-known filmmaker Rajamouli recently made a movie ‘RRR’, a fictional story about revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

“This is why Education is important , otherwise Idiots will not hesitate to distort History. Our whole Telangana Struggle was for our Identity. With all due respect what has Alluri garu to do with Hyderabad or Telangana ? This is what happens if BJP wants to make Films as History,” read an earlier tweet by Krishank, who is also chairman of Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC).

