Targeting the BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that the party has only two leaders – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“We have formed the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah came from Delhi and said many things. One of them (Amit Shah) said here in Purnea today that the airport is almost completed. Where is the airport. The Bihar government has acquired land and handed over to the Centre, why the airport was not constructed. There is a big difference in their promises and execution,” Kumar said while addressing a massive gathering at Purnea’s Rangbhumi ground on Saturday.

“They do not know the leaders of their own party. They have forgotten leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Arun Jaitley . None in BJP is taking their names. They only tell lies every day. They also speak against me every day. I want to clarify to them that I will stay in Mahagathbandhan for my entire life and never go with BJP. I am working for the progress of Bihar and my efforts will continue in future,” Kumar said.

“I appeal to minorities to not to come under the influence of someone else. Some people will try to create conflict among you. It is your duty to get alert against those forces,” he said.

“The Centre has not given special status to Bihar. We are conducting the caste-based census in the state. It will give an idea of the financial status of every person belonging to every caste and community. The caste-based census will help to make government policies according to the number of particular castes,” he said.

Kumar said some youths demanded the recruitment of teachers under 7th phase in Bihar. He asserted that the recruitment of teachers will be announced soon and vacancies will come in large numbers.

“It will be beyond your expectation. We are working on it. We will also increase the salary of working teachers as well,” the CM added.

