The BJP in Goa has started preparations for the 2022 Assembly polls, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters on Tuesday after a meeting of the ruling party’s state executive committee.

“I have spoken about the last three months and how to approach the 2022 elections. We have started preparations in a big way for the 2022 elections and we will return to power,” Sawant said.

Assembly elections in Goa are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

The Chief Minister also said that the state executive committee of the party has passed several resolutions, including one congratulating the BJP-led coalition government for its Covid management.

“During the meeting, several resolutions were taken up and passed, including several state resolutions, like on Covid management. Other issues were also discussed and resolutions congratulating the government were taken up. A decision was also taken to help the people avail the Central government schemes,” Sawant said.

