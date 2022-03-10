BJP has started preparing for 2027 Goa polls already: CM

The BJP has already started preparing for the 2027 Assembly polls in Goa, by beginning with the post mortem of its inability to reach the party’s target of 22-plus seats in 2022, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Sawant also described himself as a soldier of the BJP, who was given the opportunity to lead the party’s charge in the February 14 assembly election in capacity as a general, but added that the party’s central parliamentary board would finalise the candidature of the BJP’s legislative party leader for Goa soon.

“We had said 22-plus in 2022, I am concerned about why we could not reach that number. We lost two-three constituencies with close margins like Mandrem and St. Andre and Siolim. We will be analysing our mistakes. We have already started preparation for 2027 elections from now,” the Chief Minister said.

He also denied claims made by the Congress that the BJP won because of a split in the opposition votes.

“We got no advantage from a vote split,” Sawant said.

Sawant also shied away from taking the spotlight in wake of the party’s performance against odds, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party’s policies for the win.

“I am not saying I brought the numbers. The BJP did it. Modi was the face. And the election was conducted under his leadership and we got an opportunity. I am a BJP soldier and the party gave me an opportunity to fight the battle as a general… The results are a feedback of the work done over the 10 years of BJP governance and during my three year tenure,” he said, adding that the BJP will lead a stable government for the next five years.

Sawant also said that the party would give a “pro-people, transparent and corruption-free” government in Goa.

The BJP has won 20 seats in the 40 member state assembly, where 21 is the majority mark. The party has already received letters of support from three Independent MLAs and the two members of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

20220310-221004