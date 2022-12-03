INDIA

BJP has turned Delhi into capital of garbage mounds, stray animals: Sisodia

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged that after ruling the Municipal Corporation for 15 years, the BJP has turned Delhi into a pile of garbage and the capital of stray animals.

“The BJP was in power in MCD for 15 years and it turned Delhi into a capital of garbage mounds and stray animals. This time, people will choose Arvind Kejriwal for MCD to make Delhi clean and beautiful,” he claimed in a tweet.

Sisodia also said that no matter how much BJP conspire but they can not stop ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’. “This is the result of @ArvindKejriwal ji’s efforts of making yoga a people’s revolution, that today yoga has reached the poorest of the poor”, he said in subsequent tweet.

“Kejriwal ji’s resolve to make Delhi healthy with yoga will never stop. No matter how many conspiracies the BJP does, it will not be able to stop the Yogshala of Delhi”, Sisodia added in the same tweet.

Meanwhile, on the last day of MCD campaign, Aam Aadmi Party star campaigners held roadshows in all 250 wards of Delhi. The party candidates campaigned across 500 areas of the capital on foot, holding Padyatras and received massive public support throughout.

With 14,862 jansamvaads, nukkad sabhas, door-to-doors, padyatras, nukkad nataks, dance for democracy, magic shows, AAP tried to reach out to every citizen of Delhi.

20221203-131004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Farooq Abdullah writes to Prez seeking judicial probe in Hyderpora encounter

    J&K LG attends Jashn-e-Dal event at iconic Dal Lake

    Another civilian attacked by suspected terrorists in Srinagar

    Ola Electric unveils lithium-ion cell, to begin mass production by 2023