BJP has violated every rule in statute in Manipur: Cong

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) The Congress has alleged that the BJP has violated every rule in statute, “used every unethical trick in the game, and misused the premier investigative agency” to retain power in Manipur, and in the entire process, “they have murdered democracy”.

The statement issued by Congress leader Ajay Maken who was special observer appointed by the AICC in Manipur, alleged that the speaker acted arbitrarily, and said in total, four MLAs who would have voted for the Congress candidate in Rajya Sabha elections, were disqualified and four who were supporting the BJP, were allowed to retain their seat in Vidhan Sabha.

The speaker also disqualified the lone Trinamool Congress member in the assembly.

“All these illegal acts were carried out to ensure victory of their candidate in the election for the vacant seat in the Rajya Sabha,” alleged Maken.

The Congress alleged that the copy of the orders passed by the Speaker, was not made available to the affected parties till late of 19th June 2020 to ensure that the High Court is not approached.

Due to the acts of the Speaker, a total of 52 members only out a total of 60 could cast their votes in Rajya Sabha elections.

The recent political turmoil came when 3 of the BJP MLAs resigned and 4 ministers from the NPP resigned from the ministership and the lone MLA from the TMC resigned from the Chairman of the Planning & Development Authority.

“This was mainly due to the undemocratic functioning of the BJP led government where all decisions were reportedly taken by the Chief Minister, without consulting the other Ministers and MLAs,” alleged Maken.

–IANS

miz/pgh